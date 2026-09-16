New Patent Reveals Hyundai Is Becoming Obsessed With Driver Engagement

How do you end the engine braking debate once and for all? You add it to an electric car. CarBuzz has just found a patent from the Hyundai Group that would let its EVs feel even more like gas cars when you're using the faux shift modes.

It would bring them one step closer to fooling the average driver when it comes to what's under the hood.

What if an electric car could have "engine braking" without an actual engine? Where the deceleration force varies based on the "gear" an EV was in, as well as the "rpm" and vehicle speed. That's exactly what Hyundai and Kia are trying to do in an effort to make their current virtual shift systems even better.