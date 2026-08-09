New Patent Reveals The Mercedes May Follow The Chinese With A Swimming SUV

Agent009 submitted on 9/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:47:16 AM

Views : 676 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Mercedes-Benz has patented a control system for something most SUVs never try: staying afloat. The filing describes a two-axle, two-track off-roader that can roll into a lake or river, level itself on the surface, and climb back onto shore without outside help.
 
The patent credits inventor Joerg Kneip and lists Mercedes-Benz Group AG as the applicant with the German patent office. Outlets including CarBuzz report that the document remains a pure patent play, with no production program attached so far.


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New Patent Reveals The Mercedes May Follow The Chinese With A Swimming SUV

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