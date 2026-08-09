New Patent Reveals The Mercedes May Follow The Chinese With A Swimming SUV

Mercedes-Benz has patented a control system for something most SUVs never try: staying afloat. The filing describes a two-axle, two-track off-roader that can roll into a lake or river, level itself on the surface, and climb back onto shore without outside help.

The patent credits inventor Joerg Kneip and lists Mercedes-Benz Group AG as the applicant with the German patent office. Outlets including CarBuzz report that the document remains a pure patent play, with no production program attached so far.