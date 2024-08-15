New Polestar 3 Will Avoid Biden's Chinese EV Tariffs

Polestar has launched production of the Polestar 3 in the United States, which not only helps the company bolster its position in the U.S. market but also avoids hefty tariffs the government would have applied to the vehicles if they were imported from China.

The company is one of the first to shift production into the United States for U.S. consumers, avoiding potential penalties for building cars in China and selling them to American or European car buyers.

Polestar has been building cars in China and exporting them. However, the company is now building the Polestar 3 in South Carolina, just a few miles from Charleston, where Volvo owns and operates a plant.