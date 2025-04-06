New Polestar 4 Hits The Ground Running At $56,400 With 300 Mile Range

Polestar announced the 2026 Polestar 4 can be ordered in the US, with the most important change being that it's now imported into the US from South Korea instead of China. This change helped Polestar keep prices unchanged, even though the 2026 Polestar 4 appears to be $1,500 more expensive than last year's model. However, it's only because the Pilot Pack is now standard across the lineup, whereas it used to cost $1,500 for the single-motor variants. Polestar and its sister brand Volvo have been among the carmakers that suffered the most because of the China tariffs introduced by the Biden administration last year. The reason was that many Volvo and Polestar models (until the Polestar 3 started US production) were made in China. At the time, Polestar was already planning to diversify from China manufacturing, having announced a partnership with Renault to build the Polestar 4 in South Korea.



