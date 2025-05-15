New Polestar 5 To Be The Answer To The Porsche Tacan

Remaining largely true to the radical Precept concept that the brand showed in 2020, the Polestar 5 is a Porsche Taycan rival with “supercar levels” of stiffness from a British-engineered chassis, an 800V electrical architecture for 'extreme fast-charging' and nearly 900bhp in its most potent form.

Polestar has revealed some of the headline specifications and showed a near production-ready prototype back in 2023, but it will give full details and unveil the interior of its long-awaited flagship at Munich in autumn.