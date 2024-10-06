New Poll Claims Americans Have No Interest In EVs Being Forced Upon Them

A new poll has revealed that most Americans have no interest in buying an electric vehicle. As expected, concerns of range anxiety remain a major factor, but it would appear that cost is also a major consideration as a lack of affordable EV options continues.

Despite the billions of dollars being pumped into the industry, there are still some significant hurdles to clear, especially if the U.S. is to meet the new Environmental Protection Agency mandate of 56% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2032.