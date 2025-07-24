New Porsche 911 GT2 Widowmaker Seen Ripping Up The Track

The modern-day Porsche 911 family is extremely vast and, as usual, comprises a model for driving enthusiasts of all ages and with different available budgets. From the most basic Carrera to the ultra-hot Turbo S, as well as the track-prepped GT3 RS, the offering is more than sufficient to keep those pesky McLarens, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis in check, yet the Zuffenhausen brand believes that there is room for improvement. We couldn't agree more, so we are obviously excited about the idea of a new Widowmaker. You do remember it, don't you? We are talking about the mighty Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a model that hasn't been available at the company since the previous generation 991. However, the 992 series is about to welcome it in a premiere, and we have the spy shots to back it up. Actually, scoops of this model have been around for a little over a year, yet as the automaker keeps testing it, we have had the chance to see quite a few testers, including the most recent to have become the focus of our spy photographer's camera lens.



Read Article