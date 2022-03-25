New Porsche Cayenne Coupe SUV To Adopt Taycan Styling

Porsche purists the world over may yet despise the existence of the Cayenne SUV and detest the existence of the Cayenne Coupe, but there's no doubt that these sporty luxury SUVs are huge sales successes. The addition of hardcore models like the record-breaking Turbo GT is fundamentally sacrilegious too, but one can't deny that it's an impressive athlete. If you still can't accept that the Cayenne deserves its place in the Porsche lineup, that's something you'll have to deal with alone because the Stuttgart-based automaker is currently working on facelifted versions of both the original SUV and its coupe counterpart. The latter has just been spotted by our photographers and although it's still got slightly awkward proportions, it's definitely going to be easier to look at than the current model.



