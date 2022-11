Porsche is promising an even sharper focus on driving dynamics with the firm’s second bespoke electric vehicle, the forthcoming new generation of Macan, than with the smash-hit Taycan.

Senior engineers from the project have told Auto Express that the adoption of an all-new platform, the Volkswagen Group’s latest PPE set-up, will allow the Macan to feature not only trick 800V electrics but also significant chassis tweaks that will “make the Macan feel unmistakably like a Porsche”.