New Prelude Sells Out In Japan - But Why?

When Honda announced the new Prelude as a hybrid coupe, the bellyaching from enthusiasts started almost immediately. That message apparently didn’t make it to Japanese enthusiasts, as one publication from the country recently reported that the initial production run has already sold out. Creative Trend reported that Honda sold out of the first 2,000 units of the car after its first five days on sale. The publication claims that the automaker will roll the cars out in batches, starting in the middle of this month and continuing through the rest of this year. Sales started in Japan ahead of other countries, including the U.S., which is slated to receive the car later this year.



