New Prototype Looks More Like A Viper Than A Ferrari

Ferrari continues testing the successor to the 812, and we just received a new batch of scoops from our spy photographers showing the exotic model doing its thing in the open.

Due to its overall proportions, including that long hood, it kind of looks like a Dodge Viper from the future. But it is understandable, as just like its predecessor, the all-new supercar will feature its engine up front, keeping the grand tourer tradition alive for the Prancing Horse.

Previous testers were disguised with parts sourced from and inspired by the cheaper Roma. This time around, the prototype had new lighting units at both ends, which look like the production units to us. Other highlights include the extremely wide shoulders, bulky front fenders, a small rear windscreen, and a four-tailpipe exhaust system.