New RAM 1500 REV Will Be Brand's First Electric Pickup

Stellantis, which is Ram’s parent company, confirmed in an official press release that the Ram Revolution Concept revealed at the Consumers Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be called Ram 1500 REV when it reaches customers as a production all-electric full-size pickup truck.

We previously reported that Ram filed for a trademark application regarding Land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks, with the name RAM 1500 REV. Now, the American carmaker confirms what we said back in December 2022.

Stellantis doesn’t offer too many details, but it does say that its first-ever all-electric pickup truck will go into production in 2024, with a formal reveal coming in the following months. It also says that more information will be available on February 12, which is when the Super Bowl happens this year, so expect an ad of some sort during the big game.