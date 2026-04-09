New RX Prototype Shows Lexus Is Serious About Taking On BMW And Mercedes In The Performance SUV Market

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:26:55 AM

Views : 352 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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The Lexus RX SUV has been many things over its three decades on sale, but an engaging driving machine is not one of them. That might well be about to change, however, thanks to an intriguing prototype that’s been spied around Toyota’s development centre in Germany. 
 
Just by looking at how this RX prototype sits on the road, you can tell it’s something far more performance-focused than the current hybrid-powered models. Wider wheels, aggressive Michelin tyres, huge brakes and a much lower stance all give this car some serious road presence, something underlined by flared wheel arches and small sill extensions. 


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New RX Prototype Shows Lexus Is Serious About Taking On BMW And Mercedes In The Performance SUV Market

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