New Range Rover EV To Have V8 Performance

Agent009 submitted on 12/13/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:32 AM

Views : 608 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Land Rover has given us our first official look at the forthcoming Range Rover Electric, with a series of teaser images and a few early nuggets of information. It’s shaping up to be the most luxurious version of the flagship 4x4, but with no compromises when it comes to performance or off-road ability.

A total of five pictures have been issued so far, showing close ups of the car’s trim and grille, as well as unique EV-branded centre caps for the alloy wheels. A short teaser video accompanied the images, revealing that owners of the zero-emission Range Rover won’t be troubled with a manual-opening charge port; the electrically operated door slides right to left to reveal the car’s CCS plug and charge indicators.


Read Article


New Range Rover EV To Have V8 Performance

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)