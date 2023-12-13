New Range Rover EV To Have V8 Performance

Land Rover has given us our first official look at the forthcoming Range Rover Electric, with a series of teaser images and a few early nuggets of information. It’s shaping up to be the most luxurious version of the flagship 4x4, but with no compromises when it comes to performance or off-road ability.



A total of five pictures have been issued so far, showing close ups of the car’s trim and grille, as well as unique EV-branded centre caps for the alloy wheels. A short teaser video accompanied the images, revealing that owners of the zero-emission Range Rover won’t be troubled with a manual-opening charge port; the electrically operated door slides right to left to reveal the car’s CCS plug and charge indicators.





