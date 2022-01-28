New Range Rover Plug-In Gets Up To 70 Miles On A Charge. Sounds Pretty PROPER.

LAND ROVER has announced that both the plug-in hybrid and SV flagship versions of its Range Rover are now open for orders, with performance figures for the hybrids better than originally expected.



The firm says that the WLTP-tested figure of 70 miles of electric-only range from the plug-in hybrid models’ 38.2kWh batteries (which equates to around 54 miles of real-world driving) exceeds initial expectations by around 13%, meaning that most Range Rover customers will be able to complete 75% of their journeys on battery power alone.



As well as a greater battery range, the latest Range Rover plug-in hybrids feature 50kW DC rapid charging capability meaning battery top-ups to 80% in under an hour. The most powerful hybrid version, the P510e can also manage the 0-60mph sprint in 5.3 seconds.



Powering all of this is the 503bhp plug-in hybrid drivetrain found in P510e models, a mild-hybrid six-cylinder diesel or a 5-litre, 523bhp twin-turbo V8 that Land Rover says is 17% more efficient than the old supercharged unit. If a 5-litre V8 sounds a little old-fashioned, remember that there’s a fully-electric Range Rover set to arrive in 2024.



Pricing for the new plug-in hybrid Range Rover starts from £103,485 on the road, while the short-wheelbase SV starts at £146,200. A premium naturally applies to the top model, the long-wheelbase version fitted with the V8, which is priced from £173,200.









