New Range Rover Velar Interior Looks Almost Like A Hyundai

The line between premium and mainstream models these days has become extremely thin, especially if we bring range-topping versions of the latter category into discussion and we pin them against the so-called premium vehicles. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the new-generation Range Rover Velar, which has recently opened up its cockpit for our spy photographer’s camera lens. Have you noticed the infotainment system? Doesn’t it look somewhat similar to Hyundai’s Pleos unit? We’re not the only ones seeing it, as so is our man with the cam, who recently immortalized this prototype while it was undergoing testing in Europe’s frozen north.



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