New Report Claims Elon Musk Was Not Truthful When He Denied Ending $25K Budget Car Development

Last year, a report indicated that Tesla scrapped plans to build a compact EV using the next-gen architecture. Elon Musk vigorously denied the report, calling Reuters reporters liars. However, a new report citing senior Tesla executives shows that it was Musk who lied after he had personally killed the affordable car project weeks earlier. Last year, Tesla experienced one of the strangest years in its short history after Elon Musk changed the company's strategy. The EV maker started deliveries of the Cybertruck just months earlier and was expected to unveil a new EV model based on Tesla's Gen 3 architecture. The affordable EV, better known as the $25,000 EV, Tesla Model 2, or Tesla Model Q, would have shared the underpinnings with the driverless robotaxi Tesla was also working on at the time.



