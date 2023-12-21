New Report Claims Tesla Knew Of Suspension Flaws But Blamed Customers Because Of Repair Cost

Lately, the topic of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD systems has been a topic of concern for safety regulators. However, a distinctly more low-tech and important part of the car may be the real danger for owners: the suspension.



Internal documents reviewed by Reuters show that the automaker has been tracking failures in a number of the parts that connect the wheels to its vehicles, leading to a recall in China, and so many warranty repairs in Norway that managers said it could have bankrupted the company.



The documents show that Tesla internally described the parts as defective. However, Reuters reports that the automaker sought to push the cost of repairing them onto customers in order to reduce the financial impact while it worked to convince investors that it could be profitable (and therefore valuable) in the long term.









Read Article