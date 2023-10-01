New Report Claims US Must Quadruple The Number Charging Station In 3 Years

The number of electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. must quadruple through 2025 to meet EV sales demand, according to S&P Global Mobility.

Many EV owners power their vehicles through at-home chargers, but a robust public charging network will be necessary as automakers transition to selling mostly EVs in the U.S.

EVs make up less than 1 percent of the 281 million vehicles in operation today and accounted for about 5 percent of new vehicle registrations from January through October 2022, but that share will soon expand, S&P Global Mobility forecasts. EV marketshare for new vehicles will likely reach 40 percent by 2030, or 28.3 million vehicles, according to a report by Stephanie Brinley, associate director of Auto Intelligence for S&P Global Mobility, published Monday.