New Report Pinpoints What State Has The Best And Worst Drivers

Driving is easily one of the most dangerous tasks in our daily lives. And our own good driving is only half of the equation when it comes to staying safe on the road — the driving habits of those around us also play a pivotal role. Some states have better drivers than others. According to LendingTree research, North Dakota has the worst drivers in the U.S., while Michigan has the best. Read on for more on our findings, plus tips on utilizing auto insurance to protect yourself against bad drivers, no matter the state in which you live.



