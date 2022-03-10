New Report Proclaims Half Of New Car Sales Will Be Electric By 2030

Electric vehicles will account for more than half of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2030, experts predict. Though President Joe Biden has yet to make any moves to force states to outlaw the sale of combustion vehicles, analysts say incentives such as the new tax credits for EV buyers will help the market explode in the next few years. A new report by BloombergNEF estimated that EV sales were on track to make up 43 percent of new cars bought in 2030 presumably thanks to the greater availability of choices in the new EV market and increasing consumer acceptance of electric cars.



