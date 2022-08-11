New Report Shows Twitter Is Adding New Users At A Record Pace - So What Are Advertisers Scared Of?

Elon Musk may be neck-deep in controversies following his Twitter acquisition, but his presence as the social media company’s owner seems to be positively affecting the platform to some degree. As per recent reports and Musk’s own posts on Twitter, the company’s recent daily user growth hit all-time highs during his first full week as the owner of the platform. Interestingly enough, mainstream media reports over the past few days have pushed the idea that users are leaving Twitter en masse since Musk took over the company. These reports came following a post from the MIT Technology Review, which noted that Bot Sentinel estimates suggest that over 875,000 users deactivated their accounts between October 27 and November 1, while half a million more were suspended. Other reports also pushed the idea that Twitter was losing its users to rival Mastodon. Twitter’s own records, however, seem to tell a different story. Citing a company document, The Verge recently reported that since Musk’s takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to over 20%. “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” an internal FAQ obtained by the publication reportedly noted. Twitter has reportedly added over 15 million mDAUs since the start of the second quarter as well, “crossing the quarter billion mark.”



