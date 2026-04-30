New Rolls Royce EV SUV To Have Split Bonnet

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:03:12 AM

Views : 188 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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New spy pictures and associated patent images of the upcoming electric Rolls-Royce SUV have landed in our inbox, revealing an interesting party trick that harks back to the brand’s pre-war era. It appears the as-yet-unnamed EV will get a centre-hinged bonnet, probably opening to reveal a small storage spot for charging cables or a bespoke luggage set.
 
The new model, likely to cost from around £350,000, will sit alongside the petrol-powered Rolls-Royce Cullinan but be pitched as a more urban-focused vehicle. It’ll be revealed in full in 2027 as the brand’s second full-production EV, following on from the Rolls-Royce Spectre two-door coupe.
 


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New Rolls Royce EV SUV To Have Split Bonnet

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