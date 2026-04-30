New Rolls Royce EV SUV To Have Split Bonnet

New spy pictures and associated patent images of the upcoming electric Rolls-Royce SUV have landed in our inbox, revealing an interesting party trick that harks back to the brand’s pre-war era. It appears the as-yet-unnamed EV will get a centre-hinged bonnet, probably opening to reveal a small storage spot for charging cables or a bespoke luggage set.

The new model, likely to cost from around £350,000, will sit alongside the petrol-powered Rolls-Royce Cullinan but be pitched as a more urban-focused vehicle. It’ll be revealed in full in 2027 as the brand’s second full-production EV, following on from the Rolls-Royce Spectre two-door coupe.