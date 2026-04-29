New Rolls Royce SUV Caught Countryside Testing

This model will thus follow in the footsteps of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The all-quiet luxury grand tourer features a 102 kWh battery pack, and a dual-motor setup that generates 575 ps (423 kW/567 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Upgrade to the Black Badge, and those numbers will increase to 659 ps (485 kW/650 hp) and 1,075 Nm (793 lb-ft) of torque. The latter hits 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, and the former in 4.5 seconds.

Mind you, there is nothing to suggest that the upcoming Rolls-Royce electric SUV, which will act as the Cullinan’s successor, will share anything with the Spectre. In fact, the high-rider could benefit from some newer technologies sourced from the BMW Group, which is Rolls-Royce’s parent company, and one thing that comes to mind is the Gen6 eDrive tech from the latest 7 Series. Thus, it could have a cylindrical cell li-ion battery that features a 20 percent higher energy density, though that’s our two cents.



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