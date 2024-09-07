New Steering Yoke Design By Stellantis Would Eliminate Pedals

Our sleuths have combed the United States Patent and Trademark Office for new technologies once again, and they've discovered a new design for a novel take on the yoke-style steering system popularized by Tesla. Like steering wheel designs from BMW, Genesis, and others, the premise for this design is based on the industry someday unlocking the ability to offer true, fully autonomous cars in which traditional controls will not always be necessary. When none of the occupants are in control of the car, the steering wheel would fold and recede into the dash, but what makes the Stellantis patent unique is that this yoke would also control steering and throttle inputs, meaning no pedals would even be installed.

