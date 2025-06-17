New Stellantis Boss Begins Touring Factories And Listening To Employees

Antonio Filosa will assume his role as Stellantis' CEO starting June 23. However, the Italian-born yet current Stellantis COO of the Americas has set off on a listening tour to meet the factory employees and hear what they have to say.

Stellantis has been looking for a new CEO for the past six months since former CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned two years before his contract was over.



The Board of Directors has been evaluating internal and external candidates before unanimously voting for Antonio Filosa. It won't be until next week when his tenure begins, but it seems he wants to be prepared.