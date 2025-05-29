New Stellantis CEO Talks The Talk But Can He Walk The Walk?



The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Antonio Filosa for the position, following months of evaluating internal and external candidates. A special Committee of the Board, led by Executive Chairman John Elkan, carried out the procedure.

Former Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa has just taken the reins of the auto giant, six months after former boss Carlos Tavares resigned in December 2024, two years before his multi-year agreement was set to expire in early 2026.