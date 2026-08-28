New Study Attempts To Decode The "Thrill Of Driving"

Castrol has published the findings of a new independent study to identify the science behind the 'thrill of driving'. The research explores the complex array of neurophysiological factors that may influence the sense of thrill that drivers experience when behind the wheel, the relative importance of speed, and the 'sweet spot' where the individual is in a 'flow' state and driving thrill is at its peak. Participants in the study wore brain, eye, heart and skin monitoring equipment during five different tests where they drove or were driven, all carried out at a dedicated track facility in the UK. The capture and analysis of large volumes of neurophysiological data was handled by Brainbox, a UK-based neuroscience company that provides advanced brain research technology, training, and scientific support for organisations conducting research and clinical trials. 'The thrill of driving comes from controlled immersion, not speed' The Castrol EDGE 'Thrill of Driving' Study suggests that driving thrill comes from the convergence of three key factors in an elevated state: visceral (intense state of mental and physical stimulation), intellectual (how engaged the mind is on the given task) and emotional (identifying the balance of excitement versus fear). If any of these three factors go beyond a level that feels manageable for the individual driver (and this can differ substantially from one individual to the next), they can become overwhelmed by the different external stimuli and the experience tips from thrill into a state of fear. From a neurophysiological perspective, the key stress indicators such as heart rate and eye movement shift into a less consistent, less managed pattern. The study suggests how, beyond any other factor, a sense of controlled immersion is essential for creating the thrill of driving. Notably, while speed is one of multiple contributory factors that heighten the sense of thrill, it is certainly not a primary determinant. Indeed, the thrill criteria were met consistently for the test subjects during the study's karting session on a tight and technical circuit where outright speeds were modest, but where the essential visceral, intellectual and emotional thresholds for driving thrill were all met. The Castrol EDGE 'Thrill of Driving' Study also suggests that thrill was associated with participants feeling highly focused and in control within a managed, closed-course environment. This is when they may enter a neurophysiological 'flow' state. "No single measurement defines thrill, rather it is where they are heightened and converge: the individual is experiencing a state of elevated neurophysiological arousal, they perceive that they are fully in control of the vehicle, and they are immersed in the experience both cognitively and emotionally," comments Dan Phillips, Co-founder & Director at Brainbox Ltd. "Thrill isn't about speed, it's about focus. The data shows real thrill as the moment a driver locks in completely, and it can be seen across the brain, heart and eyes." Why Castrol commissioned the study Castrol commissioned the research as part of its 'data engineered' ethos for product development, highlighting the capabilities of Castrol EDGE, which has been data engineered for ultimate performance*. Vincent Panel, Head of Product & Communications for Europe at Castrol, adds: "We're passionate about motorsport and driving, and we commissioned this study to develop unique insights into what the driver feels when behind the wheel: the thrill, the control, the connection. "Crucially, we identified that you don't need a supercar to experience driving thrill; you can experience almost the same sense of immersive control without high speeds, from a visit to a local karting track or a drive along one of your favourite roads. This study examines how that sense of thrill can be found in every driver." By working with vehicle manufacturers and motorsport teams over many decades, Castrol has accumulated extensive data and technical insights, which it uses to inform the development of Castrol EDGE, its performance-focused flagship engine oil. Note: The activity referenced in the study was conducted on closed tracks and dedicated facilities under professional supervision. The findings should not be taken as encouraging high-speed, competitive or performance driving on public roads.



