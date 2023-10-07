New Study Claims Almost 50% Of Buyers Are Looking At Some Type Of An Electrified Vehicle

New research on electric vehicle growth in the US reveals that nearly half of consumers who intend to purchase a new vehicle in the next two years are planning to buy a plug-in model. The data is part of multi-national accounting firm Ernst & Young’s (EY) annual Mobility Consumer Index (MCI). EY surveyed more than 15,000 consumers from 20 countries and ranked the US in the seventh spot for overall EV readiness. The top three spots are held by China, Norway, and Sweden. China is the world’s largest new energy vehicle (NEV) market, while Norway leads the world in the percentage of EVs among new vehicles sold – 90 percent of new vehicles in the Scandinavian country in June 2023 were plug-in models.



