New Study Claims Consumer Ignorance Is To Blame for Poor EV Adoption - Ignores Affordability, Range, And Charging As Issues

Once drivers get behind the wheel of an EV, worries about range anxiety, costs, and charging notably drop, a new Plug In America study finds.

Plug In America, a US nonprofit that advocates for widespread EV adoption, teamed up with EPRI, a nonprofit R&D organization, to release the latest insights into how EV drivers feel about their cars in its “2024 EV Driver Annual Survey Report.”



One of the biggest takeaways is how drivers’ worries decrease with EV adoption. Before making the switch, many people fret about battery range, charging infrastructure, and overall costs. But the data shows that once they start driving electric, these concerns drop significantly.



“It’s great to have data show what we’ve heard from EV owners for years,” said Joel Levin, Plug In America’s executive director. “What seem like scary issues for some people considering an EV become non-issues after going electric.”