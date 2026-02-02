New Study Claims EVs Are Already Cleaning Up California Air

Everybody knows that electric cars don’t emit carbon emissions because they don’t burn any fuel. And while there are some studies out there that show how zero-emission cars can improve the quality of air in urban areas, they weren’t always definitive.

Now, though, a new study from the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine used satellite data to confirm that zero-emission cars do have a clear and positive impact on air quality.

Published in The Lancet Planetary Health, the new study pulled high-resolution satellite data from the Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument (TROPOMI) that can detect nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the atmosphere by measuring how the gas absorbs and reflects sunlight, according to Phys.org. This data was then used to calculate the annual average NO2 levels in each California neighborhood from 2019 to 2023.