New Study Claims Electric Vehicle Charging Drives Electricity Prices Down For Everyone

A recent study shows that more electric vehicles plugged into the grid help drive down the cost of electricity for everybody. This is interesting because the common belief was going in the opposite direction until now.



Electric vehicle drivers are mocked, laughed at, and bullied in traffic, have their cars keyed, and generally are not very popular among their fellows ICE drivers. It’s unclear where this grudge comes from, but it’s happening. EV detractors have many arguments, although many are based on false assumptions.



One of those arguments against electric vehicles is that more EVs will burden the grid and make electricity more expensive for everyone because of the upgrades needed. In fact, the exact opposite is true, as revealed by a recent study paid for by Natural Resources Defense Council and performed by Synapse Energy Economics.



