New Study Claims Most EV Buyers Will Say NO To Buying Another

Electric vehicles aren’t just better for the environment, they’re increasingly the smarter economic choice for your wallet, too. And according to a new McKinsey & Company study, once people make the switch, they rarely look back.

In its latest Mobility Consumer Insights report, McKinsey says 76% of U.S. households that own an EV plan to buy another one next. That’s up from 56% last year, driven by improved charging infrastructure, better reliability, longer driving range and an influx of new and affordable models. EV owner satisfaction in the U.S. jumped from 60% in 2024 to 73% this year.







