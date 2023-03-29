New Study Claims You Shouldn't Worry About Your EV Battery Failing And Leaving You Bankrupt

There are still plenty of reasons why you might not want an electric car including the up-front cost, the limited driving range of some models and the lack of a convenient charging spot at your home. But one factor that concerns people who like to keep a new vehicle until it’s a very old one is battery lifespan.
 
We’ve all experienced a drop-off in performance of our cellphone batteries after a few months of use and EVs employ similar lithium-ion battery tech, though the huge size of those car batteries means they cost thousands of dollars to replace, not just hundreds.
 
But the researchers behind a new study for Recurrent Auto suggest that battery lifespan might not be such a big worry after all. 


