New Study Predicts 60% Of New Car Launches By 2026 Will Be Either EV Or Hybrid

Automakers are expected to keep up a brisk pace of new-vehicle introductions over the next four years as the industry recovers from supply constraints and continues pivoting toward electric vehicles, according to the annual “Cars Wars” study of the U.S. product pipeline. John Murphy, a senior auto analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said he expects automakers to launch roughly 245 new models over the next four years. That averages out to 61 per year — 50 percent higher than the average over the past two decades. Of those new vehicles, 60 percent will be either electric or hybrid while 40 percent will be internal combustion.



Read Article