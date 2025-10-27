New Study Reveals Plug In Hybrids Are A Scam When It Comes To Emissions

A new study by Transport and Environment (T&E), "Europe's leading advocates for clean transport and energy," says plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are nearly as dirty as gas cars. This marks another reason plug-in hybrids may not be a great step towards EV adoption after all.
 
"In the real world, plug-in hybrids emit 135g of CO2 per km on average, according to T&E analysis of data gathered by the European Environment Agency (EEA) from fuel monitors on 127,000 vehicles registered in 2023. Petrol and diesel cars emit 166g of CO2/km on average."
 
 


