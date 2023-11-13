New Study Reveals What You Already Know - EVs Have HORRIBLE Resale Value

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:22 AM

Views : 434 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A five-year depreciation study of cars in the US by iSeeCars could discourage more consumers from making the switch to electric mobility. The study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) depreciate more than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and hybrids after five years of ownership.

According to the study, factors such as heavy incentives and battery replacement costs result in higher depreciation compared to equivalent gasoline cars. EVs depreciate the most by an average of 49.1% in five years, followed by SUVs and hybrids at 41.2% and 37.4%, respectively. This only adds to the long list of downsides of owning EV in today's time.




Read Article


New Study Reveals What You Already Know - EVs Have HORRIBLE Resale Value

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)