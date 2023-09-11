New Study Suggests Your Political Leanings Affect Your Car Choice

A new study suggests politics may shape your EV view, and most Americans seem to be less willing to buy an EV today than they were last year.



Bluelabs, a leading provider of analytics services, has released an opinion survey asking Americans how they feel about electric vehicles, whether they'd consider buying them, and if they know about the sweet discounts provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.



These analytics experts publish two reports annually, and the numbers are pretty clear. Looking at the purchase likelihood figures alone, it's clear that most Americans aren't sold on the idea of an electric vehicle. A solid 39% of consumers said they would not choose an EV, and that's working from a smaller pool than you'd expect; 21% of surveyed respondents are not interested in buying or leasing any vehicle.





