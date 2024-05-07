New Supercar Owners In Australia Must Undergo Additional Driver Training

The state of South Australia has announced that motorists driving high-performance cars must undergo special training if they want to keep driving their powerful machines. The new UHPV (Ultra High-Powered Vehicle) License is required to drive vehicles (excludes buses, trikes, or motorcycles) with a power-to-weight ratio of 370 horsepower per tonne and a gross vehicle mass of up to 9,920 lbs. This includes supercars like the Lamborghini Revuelto and just about every modern exotic car, including many classics and track cars. According to the provincial government website, owners or drivers of a UHPV "must obtain a U Class license by 1 December 2024 to avoid penalties." To apply, drivers must complete an online course to learn about the risks associated with a UHPV, their electronic safety aids and driver assists, and how to safely operate one of these vehicles.



