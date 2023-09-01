New Tax Credits Work Against Cadillac Lyriq - GM Wants Rules Changed To Be More Fair To Them

General Motors (GM.N) said Friday it wants the U.S. Treasury to reconsider classification of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq to allow it to qualify for federal tax credits. The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service did not classify the Lyriq as an SUV, meaning its retail price cannot be above $55,000 to qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits. The Lyriq currently starts at $62,990. SUVs can be priced at up to $80,000 to qualify, while cars, sedans and wagons can only be priced at up to $55,000.



