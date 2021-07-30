New Teeny Tiny Jeep Model To Be All Electric

Jeep is reportedly working on a model to slot under the B-segment Renegade model, but aside from its smaller dimensions it will also have one important twist: it’s going to be fully-electric. Details are limited right now, but it would make sense to build it on one of the platforms provided by Jeep’s new owners, Stellantis. However, it most likely won’t be the e-CMP platform that’s used in vehicles like the Peugeot e-2008 or the new Opel/Vauxhall Mokka-e. Even if the platform would be very suitable for a vehicle the size of the upcoming baby off-roader, it doesn’t support all-wheel drive, which is a prerequisite for any Jeep, regardless of size.



