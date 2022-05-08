New Tesla Dating Site Emerges On The Internet - Are You A Match?

If you're a die-hard Tesla fan looking for love, hope is finally at hand. You can grade your prospective mates with the unofficial Tesla Dating Score created by Motherfrunker.ca. You may have seen posts on the "Tesla Dating Score" appearing all over Twitter. Quite simply, The website aims to put a numerical value on one's commitment to the Tesla brand. The general thrust of the joke is that in Tesla fan circles, this is correlated with one's quality as a potential date. It's set up to give the most credit to those that invested early in supporting the brand.



Read Article