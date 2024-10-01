New Tesla Model 3 FINALLY Drops In USA. Deliveries Start At The End Of January. You In?

Agent001 submitted on 1/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:50:00 AM
Pricing stays the same and you get a few more miles of range.What's your verdict Spies?This is the new Tesla Model 3 website landing page in the US. pic.twitter.com/gCcn61prc0— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 10, 2024 The ambient light is a beautiful add-on to the new Model 3 Highland ?? pic.twitter.com/CwYtj3fFes— Tobi Mülhauser ?? (@TobiMuelhauser) January 7, 2024
