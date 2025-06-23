New Tesla Model Y Performance Caught Testing In The Swiss Alps

The wait for Tesla’s next high-performance electric crossover is nearly over, and it looks like the final pieces are falling into place. Shortly after our spy photographers snapped a camouflaged prototype at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, a prototype has been filmed completely undisguised while testing in the German Alps. It appears this fuzzy, rolling shot of the Model Y Performance prototype was taken by the exterior cameras of another Tesla that was passing by. Just like the prototype we recently spotted, this one also appears to be rocking the same front bumper as all refreshed Model Ys.



???? New Tesla Model Y Performance spotted uncovered in the Alps!



? Sporty rear bumper

? New 21” wheels

? Carbon fiber rear spoiler

? Performance badge



H/t @stenboo pic.twitter.com/Wo7kUm9ZXu — Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) June 20, 2025





