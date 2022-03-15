New Tesla Pricing Across The Board Taking Off Like A Spacecraft To Mars! A Model Y Long Range Is $14,000 MORE Than Just A YEAR AGO!

Tesla prices taking off like a rocketship to Mars.

Are you surprised and how do you think it will affect sales and customer opinions?







