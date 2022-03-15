New Tesla Pricing Across The Board Taking Off Like A Spacecraft To Mars! A Model Y Long Range Is $14,000 MORE Than Just A YEAR AGO!

Agent001 submitted on 3/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:37:13 AM
Views : 324 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
Tesla prices taking off like a rocketship to Mars.Are you surprised and how do you think it will affect sales and customer opinions?Tesla increases prices throughout whole lineup, its cheapest electric car now starts at $47,000 https://t.co/lzJeatxr5W by @fredericlambert— Electrek.co (@ElectrekCo) March 15, 2022
