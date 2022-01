The power of the Tesla brand cannot be questioned. It is a global phenomenon that has reshaped the way we view cars and it has made legacy automakers change their ways in order to adapt and keep up. It would therefore not be a surprise at all if Tesla chose to put its logo on products that are not cars, or even automotive-related, like audio equipment; other automakers have done it in the past. Tesla had filed to expand its trademark to not only include cars, but also audio



Read Article