New TikTok Challenge Spurs Increase In Kia/Hyundai Thefts

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:14:18 PM

Views : 340 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnbc.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A dangerous challenge spreading on TikTok and other social media platforms has car owners and police departments on alert across the country — challenging young teens to steal certain cars off the street using a USB cord.

The target? Certain makes and models of 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles that use a mechanical key, not a key fob and push-button to start the car. Investigators tell CNBC the trend started last year and the number of cars being stolen is continuing to surge across the country.



Read Article


New TikTok Challenge Spurs Increase In Kia/Hyundai Thefts

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)