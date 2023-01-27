New Toyota CEO Faces A Tough Road Ahead Moving The Giant Towards Electrification

Koji Sato, who was named on Thursday as the future CEO of Toyota, is an engineer with a background in diesel engines who will be tasked with navigating the company's shift to clean energy. Currently the CEO of Toyota's luxury brand Lexus, Sato will succeed Akio Toyoda as CEO of Toyota on April 1. Under Toyoda, the automaker has followed a go-slow approach to electric vehicles, arguing that the hybrid technology it pioneered with the Prius will remain important along with investments in hydrogen.



