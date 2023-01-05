New Toyota CEO Vows To Make More Performance GR Models

New Toyota boss Koji Sato has hinted that high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) cars will continue to be launched under his leadership - suggesting that the momentum of development could even accelerate. Sato took on the role of president and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation in January, replacing Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the founder of the company, who moved to become chairman. Toyoda founded GR and was a staunch supporter of the firm’s world endurance and rallying campaigns as he sought to underpin it’s technical expertise and express a fundamental deep-rooted love of cars. A keen driver and competitor, his job title at the firm was playfully 'Master Driver'.



Read Article