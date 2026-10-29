New Toyota Hybrid Engine Could Deliver 85 MPG Performance

Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:31:01 AM

Views : 146 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Toyota has released key details about the all-new hybrid tech that’ll be fitted to its next-generation models. Destined for use in various hybrid applications, a new four-cylinder petrol engine is a key component of the brand’s new modular powertrain programme that could yield efficiency improvements of up to 15 per cent over its current class-leading options. 
 
The new 1.5-litre unit will replace both the existing 1.8-litre four-cylinder and 1.3-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. Designed from the outset to work within a hybrid powertrain set-up, it has lower mechanical friction, improved thermal management and reduced electrical losses. It’ll also be available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. 


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New Toyota Hybrid Engine Could Deliver 85 MPG Performance

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